Henrico school leaders continue to monitor COVID-19 trends

“The group uses the data to determine the current “pandemic status,” characterizing the severity and transmission trends in central Virginia. The pandemic status relies on several health indicators, including conditions during a 14-day window; the incidence rate; the percentage of people testing positive; and the number of outbreaks. HCPS, in turn, uses the status to determine what instructional approach (from 1 to 4 on a continuum) the school division can safely use to conduct classes,” a release said.