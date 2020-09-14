Henrico school leaders continue to monitor COVID-19 trends

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools continues to monitor COVID-19 trends when it comes to making decisions about the potential for in-person learning.
School leaders said a 16-person HCPS Health Committee meets every two weeks to examine regional COVID-19 data.
“The group uses the data to determine the current “pandemic status,” characterizing the severity and transmission trends in central Virginia. The pandemic status relies on several health indicators, including conditions during a 14-day window; the incidence rate; the percentage of people testing positive; and the number of outbreaks. HCPS, in turn, uses the status to determine what instructional approach (from 1 to 4 on a continuum) the school division can safely use to conduct classes,” a release said.
On Sept. 10, the committee reported that the regional data from the week before showed “Substantial/High Community Transmission.” Leaders said this is tied to the division’s current instructional approach.
- Approach 1 (Stay-at-home order): No in-person instruction. Schools closed to the public.
- Approach 2 (Substantial/High burden): Most students learning online with students seen in person on a limited basis. Schools are open to the public on a limited basis.
- Approach 3 (Moderate burden): Smaller groups of students in classrooms and schools are open to the public on a limited basis.
- Approach 4 (Low burden): Larger groups of students in classrooms (most, if not all, students back on campus) and schools are open to the public.
For a breakdown of health data factors, click here.
The health committee is scheduled to update the school board on Sept. 24 and Oct. 8. The board meeting on Oct. 22 is the target date for the committee to make a recommendation about the second marking period, which begins on Nov. 16.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.