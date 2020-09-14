GRTC reports 22nd case of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC has reported its 22nd case of COVID-19 among its workers.
GRTC said the employee interacts with the public and was last at work on Sept. 9. They are in quarantine with mild symptoms.
"Considering there are so few cases in GRTC with the recent start-up of on-campus learning at area universities and the recent Labor Day Holiday weekend, we take this as strong evidence that our protective measures remain highly effective in keeping our work environment safe,” GRTC Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm said.
Out of all the positive cases since March, 20 are GRTC employees and two are GRTC contractors. Officials said 17 GRTC employees and the two contractors have already recovered.
GRTC continues to host on-site testing for employees.
For a breakdown of all the COVID-19 cases at GRTC, click here.
