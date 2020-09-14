Free COVID-19 testing event being held in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Crater Health District is holding a free COVID-19 testing event in Hopewell on Thursday.
The drive-thru testing will be on Sept. 17 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Woodlawn Learning Center at 1100 Dinwiddie Avenue.
Registration for the event begins Sept. 14. To register, call 804-863-1652 and select option one.
The free testing is open to anyone five years of age or older who is experiencing symptoms or has been in contact with someone who has COVID-19.
