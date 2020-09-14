Forecast: Autumn weather arrives in a big way

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -It will feel more like fall this week as temperatures turn cooler and we get a dry stretch of weather for a few days early to mid-week.
MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy start, then Partly to mostly sunny to finish. A stray shower possible as a cold front passes morning and midday. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Sunny with lower humidity. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the mid 50s, highs upper 70s
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with increasing clouds and showers possible late. Lows in the upper 50s, highs mid 70s. (LATE Rain Chance: 20%)
FRIDAY: Rain likely. Watching the eventual track of Tropical Storm Sally closely for possible impacts. Lows lower 60s, highs low 70s. (Rain Chance 60%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 60s
