Chesterfield Schools to move forward with phased return to in-person learning

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Public Schools is moving forward with a phased-in return to in-person learning, with the earliest start date being Sept. 29.
Under this plan, students will return in four cohorts.
The first cohort includes students with special needs, level two students in K-12 as determined by individualized learning plans.
“There will be two days of in-person synchronous learning and three days of asynchronous learning (including Wednesdays). Students would attend Monday/Tuesday and work asynchronously Wednesday/Thursday/Friday; or work asynchronously Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday and in person on Thursday/Friday,” a spokesperson said.
The health committee presented data Monday and says the percent positivity rate right now in Chesterfield remains stable at 6.6 percent.
According to VDH, Chesterfield is outperforming the regional data with the UVA metric showing a decline in cases in the county.
The district would then stagger re-entry all the way through October and early November.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.