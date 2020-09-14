Chesterfield Health District offering free flu shots

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Health District is offering free flu shots at its office on Friday, Sept. 25.
Supplies are limited, so you must have an appointment and be at least 18 years old.
“The effects of the seasonal flu are very serious, especially in the wider circumstance of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ensure you are protected from these viruses by getting vaccinated for the flu now and for COVID-19 when a vaccine is available. Do not put off your vaccine for another day. Call and make your appointment right away!” a release said.
Appointments will be scheduled between 1-5 p.m. on Sept. 25. at the health district at 9501 Lucy Corr Circle. To make an appointment, call 804-318-8207.
Those who register will be screened for COVID-19 when they arrive and face coverings are required.
