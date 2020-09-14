Chesterfield County School Board to discuss a return to in-person learning

By Emily Harrison | September 14, 2020 at 5:33 AM EDT - Updated September 14 at 6:23 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield students could be the next to go back to the classroom in Central Virginia.

The district’s school board members are meeting Monday to discuss a potential plan to phase students back in. But it all depends on the coronavirus data they have already collected.

If the data has improved enough, they’ll make a decision.

If the board does decide to let students back in, it will be a phased plan. Students would return about four days out of the week and could start as early as Sept. 29.

The district would then stagger re-entry all the way through October and early November.

As it stands right now, Chesterfield is one of several major metro districts only doing online learning - but that could change during Monday’s meeting.

