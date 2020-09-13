Who is on your ballot in Richmond?

By Hannah Eason | September 13, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT - Updated September 13 at 4:13 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In-person absentee ballot voting opens in Virginia on Sept. 18. Before you head to the registrar’s office, here’s a look a who’s on the ballot in Richmond’s nine districts.

VIRGINIA BALLOTS

Position: U.S. President and Vice President

  • Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris, Democrat
  • Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy F. “Spike” Cohen, Libertarian
  • Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence, Republican, Incumbent

Position: House of Representatives

District 4

  • Leon Benjamin Sr.
  • A. Donald McEachin, Incumbent

RICHMOND BALLOTS

Position: Mayor

  • Kimberly B. “Kim” Gray
  • Michael J. Gilbert
  • M. Justin Griffin
  • Tracey V. McLean
  • Alexsis E. Rodgers
  • Levar M. Stoney, Incumbent

District 1

City Council Member:

  • Andreas D. Addison, Incumbent
  • Michael R. Dickinson
  • Michael C. “Mike” Gray

School Board Member:

  • Liz B. Doerr, Incumbent

District 2

City Council Member:

  • Ashley Jefferson
  • Katherine L. Jordan
  • Tavarris J. Spinks

School Board Member:

  • J. Scott Barlow, Incumbent
  • Mariah L. White

District 3

City Council Member:

  • Willie Edward Hilliard, J
  • Ann-Frances Lambert
  • Elaine T. Summerfield

School Board Member:

  • Kenya J. Gibson, Incumbent
  • Sabrina J. Gross

District 4

City Council Member:

  • Kristen Nye Larson, Incumbent

School Board Member:

  • Deanna Fierro
  • Jonathan M. Young, Incumbent

District 5

City Council Member:

  • Stephanie A. Lynch, Incumbent
  • Jer’mykeal D. Mccoy
  • Nicholas S. Da Silva
  • Mamie L. Taylor

School Board Member:

  • Jenny A. Aghomo
  • Decardra L. Jackson
  • David F. Jones Sr.
  • Stephanie M. Rizzi

District 6

City Council Member:

  • Allan-Charles R. Chipman
  • Ellen F. Robertson, Incumbent

School Board Member:

  • Shonda Matia
  • Harris-Muham
  • Lynette R. Plummer
  • Timika S. Vincent
  • Deon L. Wright

District 7

City Council Member:

  • Cynthia I. Newbille, Incumbent
  • Joseph S.H. Rogers

School Board Member:

  • Cheryl L. Burke, Incumbent

District 8

City Council Member:

  • Regie D. Ford
  • Reva M. Trammell, Incumbent
  • Amy C. Wentz

School Board Member:

  • Dana C. Sally-Allen
  • Dawn C. Page, Incumbent

District 9

City Council Member:

  • Michael J. Jones, Incumbent

School Board Member:

  • Nicole Jones

