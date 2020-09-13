Who is on your ballot in Richmond?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In-person absentee ballot voting opens in Virginia on Sept. 18. Before you head to the registrar’s office, here’s a look a who’s on the ballot in Richmond’s nine districts.
Have questions about when, how or where to vote? Visit this link!
VIRGINIA BALLOTS
Position: U.S. President and Vice President
- Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris, Democrat
- Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy F. “Spike” Cohen, Libertarian
- Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence, Republican, Incumbent
Position: House of Representatives
District 4
- Leon Benjamin Sr.
- A. Donald McEachin, Incumbent
RICHMOND BALLOTS
Position: Mayor
- Kimberly B. “Kim” Gray
- Michael J. Gilbert
- M. Justin Griffin
- Tracey V. McLean
- Alexsis E. Rodgers
- Levar M. Stoney, Incumbent
District 1
City Council Member:
- Andreas D. Addison, Incumbent
- Michael R. Dickinson
- Michael C. “Mike” Gray
School Board Member:
- Liz B. Doerr, Incumbent
District 2
City Council Member:
- Ashley Jefferson
- Katherine L. Jordan
- Tavarris J. Spinks
School Board Member:
- J. Scott Barlow, Incumbent
- Mariah L. White
District 3
City Council Member:
- Willie Edward Hilliard, J
- Ann-Frances Lambert
- Elaine T. Summerfield
School Board Member:
- Kenya J. Gibson, Incumbent
- Sabrina J. Gross
District 4
City Council Member:
- Kristen Nye Larson, Incumbent
School Board Member:
- Deanna Fierro
- Jonathan M. Young, Incumbent
District 5
City Council Member:
- Stephanie A. Lynch, Incumbent
- Jer’mykeal D. Mccoy
- Nicholas S. Da Silva
- Mamie L. Taylor
School Board Member:
- Jenny A. Aghomo
- Decardra L. Jackson
- David F. Jones Sr.
- Stephanie M. Rizzi
District 6
City Council Member:
- Allan-Charles R. Chipman
- Ellen F. Robertson, Incumbent
School Board Member:
- Shonda Matia
- Harris-Muham
- Lynette R. Plummer
- Timika S. Vincent
- Deon L. Wright
District 7
City Council Member:
- Cynthia I. Newbille, Incumbent
- Joseph S.H. Rogers
School Board Member:
- Cheryl L. Burke, Incumbent
District 8
City Council Member:
- Regie D. Ford
- Reva M. Trammell, Incumbent
- Amy C. Wentz
School Board Member:
- Dana C. Sally-Allen
- Dawn C. Page, Incumbent
District 9
City Council Member:
- Michael J. Jones, Incumbent
School Board Member:
- Nicole Jones
