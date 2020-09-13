Virginia’s home game against Duke moved to Sept. 26, following Virginia Tech postponement

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team has moved its November 14th home game against Duke to September 26th.
The rescheduling comes after the news on Saturday that UVA’s game at Virginia Tech on September 19th was postponed, due to COVID-19 issues with the Hokies' program.
Virginia Tech is scheduled to host Miami on November 14th, but the 'Hoos and Hokies have said they will make an effort to reschedule the Commonwealth Clash.
Duke is the fifth different season-opening opponent for the UVA football team this year.
The Cavaliers were originally scheduled to take on Georgia on September 7th in Atlanta, but that game was canceled, due to COVID-19.
After the ACC went to a schedule with only conference games, plus one non-conference opponent, VMI became Virginia’s Week One foe.
However, the Southern Conference canceled all of its fall sports in mid-August, which left the Week Two game against Virginia Tech as the first game of the season for UVA.
When the game against the Hokies was postponed, the Week Four showdown at Clemson (Nov. 4) was briefly the season opener for the 'Hoos, before the Duke game was moved up in the schedule.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.