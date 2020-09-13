Valentine opens nominations for ‘Richmond History Makers’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Valentine museum is taking nominations for people who have made substantive and lasting contributions to the greater Richmond area.
“We have seen so many Richmonders directly confront the challenges that have come to exemplify the past several months,” said Valentine Director Bill Martin. “During such an unprecedented time, there are even more individuals and organizations making history, and we look forward to receiving nominations that support their bold work.”
The Valentine is partnering with the Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond to highlight the work of six honorees. Sponsored by Dominion Energy, the honorees with be celebrated during an event on March 9.
Nominations for the the 16th annual Richmond History Makers will be accepted Sept. 8 through Oct. 28.
To learn more about the program, view past honorees and nominate a Richmond history maker, visit this website.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.