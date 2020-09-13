Va. correctional center reports 500+ COVID-19 cases, highest death count in state

CAPRON, Va. (WWBT) - More than 500 incarcerated people inside of the Deerfield Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19. More inmates in the center have died from the virus than any correctional facility in the commonwealth, according to a release from the facility.
The correctional center reported 407 positive cases and two additional deaths on Saturday, Sept. 12.
As of Sept. 18, a total of eight inmates at the Deerfield center have died from the virus.
Administrators at Deerfield recently tested the entire offender population, and many offenders have been re-tested, the release stated. Both offenders who died today were in the hospital at the time of their deaths.
Since the pandemic began, the Virginia Department of Corrections has performed more than 36,600 COVID-19 tests on offenders.
All Virginia correctional facilities are following the department’s pandemic sanitation plan, and offenders and staff are required to wear personal protective equipment at all times, including medical-grade N95 masks when appropriate.
Deerfield Correctional Center is located in Capron and has an average daily population of about 925 people. For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia correctional facilities, visit this link.
