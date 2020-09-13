UofR launching free webinar series to discuss race, global health

By Hannah Eason | September 13, 2020 at 10:20 PM EDT - Updated September 13 at 10:20 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond is slated to launch a webinar series that will discuss race relations and COVID-19.

The university’s School of Arts & Sciences will host the discussions, which are free and open to the public.

“As a nation, we are really dealing with two pandemics — COVID-19 and racism,” said Patrice Rankine, dean of the School of Arts & Sciences. “This series is one of our community’s many ways that we will process current events together.”

Scheduled events include:

  • Free Speech and Protest, Wed. Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.
    • Features former Charlottesville Mayor Michael Signer, who led the city from 2016-18 during the Unite the Right rally of 2017
  • Academic Disciples: What Stays or Goes, Wed. Oct. 14, 7 p.m.
    • Features leaders in higher education Joy Connolly and Andrew Delbanco
  • COVID-19 in Historical Context, TBD, November
    • Features Frank Snowden, a professor of history and history of medicine at Yale University
  • “Diversity”: Helping or Harming Us?, TBD, February
    • Features Natasha Warikoo, sociology professor at Tufts University

For a full list of events and registration, visit this website.

