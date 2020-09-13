Triple-shooting leaves 3 injured in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three people were injured in a shooting early Saturday in Richmond’s Forest Hill area.
Richmond police responded to reports of a shooting near the Westover Hill Townhomes around 5 a.m. on Sept. 12.
One person has life-threatening injuries, and two people were left with non-serious injuries, police say.
Michael Saunders works nearby and says he didn’t want to come to work Saturday because of all the violence.
"When I was growing up, we settled our situations with fists. Today, they settle them with guns and nobody wins in that situation, no matter what you do,” said Saunders. “It’s ignorant and it’s stupid, young lives are being lost.”
“There was a bunch of them that was in a burst and then silent for a few seconds and then a few more,” said another bystander. “Somebody must have been pretty angry and angry plus guns are a bad combination.”
At least three vehicles were shot along the road near Ashton Park Apartments. One of the vehicles had its back seat window shot out.
"All I can say is stop the madness, there are better ways of going on about it,” said Saunders. "We need prayer man, we need God.”
At this time there has been no word from police for a potential suspect or a possible motive for this shooting.
Between Aug. 31 and Sep. 6, there have been 28 shootings in the city.
