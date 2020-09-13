St. Jude’s walk opts for virtual September event

Join in on a virtual St. Jude walk/run on Sept. 26. (Source: WMC)
By Hannah Eason | September 13, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT - Updated September 13 at 11:16 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In celebration of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, St. Jude will host their annual walk with a virtual twist.

Instead of gathering in large groups, participants can walk, run and fundraise at their own pace and in their own neighborhoods.

The St. Jude Walk/Run app provides a unique experience, including virtual tours of the research hospital and engagement opportunities.

The event is slated for Saturday, Sept. 26. To register, make a donation or learn more, visit this website.

