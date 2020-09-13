St. Jude’s walk opts for virtual September event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In celebration of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, St. Jude will host their annual walk with a virtual twist.
Instead of gathering in large groups, participants can walk, run and fundraise at their own pace and in their own neighborhoods.
The St. Jude Walk/Run app provides a unique experience, including virtual tours of the research hospital and engagement opportunities.
The event is slated for Saturday, Sept. 26. To register, make a donation or learn more, visit this website.
