Presidential campaigns take to virtual courting of Virginia voters

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With Labor Day behind us, you are seeing more of a push for in-person vote stumping.
But here in Virginia, political experts say we may see a virtual drop in from the presidential campaigns, but don’t expect much more than that.
On the campaign trail, Jill Biden will make a virtual stop in Virginia this week. Monday, she will take part in an early vote rally with some of the state’s top brass democratic women.
“This is a lot like zoom classes,” said Larry Sabato, UVa Center for Politics Executive Director. “It’s better than nothing but it sure isn’t the same as in-person.”
Political experts like Sabato say Virginia and its 13 electoral votes are “likely” in the hands of democrats this fall. It’s a red state, turned purple, and now blue, which means little attention from the candidates themselves.
“If the campaigns had their way the other campaign would spend a lot of money in Virginia. It’s pointless. Both campaigns know it’s pointless,” said Sabato.
This week, the Biden campaign says it will focus on mobilizing Latinos, African Americans, women and the LGBTQ community for the early vote. Last month, the campaign spent about $280 million in national ads with some airing in the commonwealth.
Meanwhile, the Trump campaign says it has events lined up for this week in Virginia as well with more details to come.
And while virtual campaigning can have its pros and cons, when it comes to fundraising, Sabato says Biden does have the virtual advantage.
“Joe Biden doesn’t have to be there in person. He actually is doing phenomenally well in fundraising,” said Sabato.
In Virginia, absentee voting either by mail or in-person gets underway starts September 18. To vote by mail, you do need to request an absentee ballot.
