One-third of parents reducing work hours to support virtual learning, survey finds

One-third of parents reducing work hours to support virtual learning, survey finds
The Jefferson County Public Schools’ spokesperson says NTI 2.0 will require more screen time than what kids experienced in the spring semester.
By Hannah Eason | September 13, 2020 at 9:43 PM EDT - Updated September 13 at 9:45 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A survey of more than 300 parents found that one-third of parents have reduced or stopped working to support their child’s virtual learning.

Of those who said they reduced their work, one-third reduced their hours by half, and 17% said they stopped working altogether.

Sixty-four percent of parents with children in traditional, in-person settings said they are considering homeschooling.

Conducted by Homeschool Expert, a resource for homeschooling families, the survey asked about balancing work with schooling, finances, technology and other factors.

Overall, 38% of those surveyed were “extremely” or “very” concerned with the quality of their child’s education.

Many parents are concerned about their child’s social interactions, the survey found, with 44% saying they were “extremely” or “very” concerned.

For the full survey, visit this website.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.