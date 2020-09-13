One-third of parents reducing work hours to support virtual learning, survey finds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A survey of more than 300 parents found that one-third of parents have reduced or stopped working to support their child’s virtual learning.
Of those who said they reduced their work, one-third reduced their hours by half, and 17% said they stopped working altogether.
Sixty-four percent of parents with children in traditional, in-person settings said they are considering homeschooling.
Conducted by Homeschool Expert, a resource for homeschooling families, the survey asked about balancing work with schooling, finances, technology and other factors.
Overall, 38% of those surveyed were “extremely” or “very” concerned with the quality of their child’s education.
Many parents are concerned about their child’s social interactions, the survey found, with 44% saying they were “extremely” or “very” concerned.
For the full survey, visit this website.
