750+ new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths reported in Virginia within 24 hours | Testing positivity rate drops to 7.2%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 134,571 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Monday - a 757 case increase in the last 24 hours.
The state totals stand at 2,743 deaths with 10,293 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,910,247 tests have been given throughout the state. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, dropped to 7.2 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Six new outbreaks were reported Monday; the total number is now 922. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 20,136 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 7,625 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 5,558 cases, 293 hospitalizations, 85 deaths
- Henrico: 5,068 cases, 396 hospitalizations, 198 deaths
- Richmond: 4,336 cases, 399 hospitalizations, 50 deaths
- Hanover: 1,124 cases, 91 hospitalizations, 35 deaths
- Petersburg: 691 cases, 70 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
- Goochland: 249 cases, 26 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
