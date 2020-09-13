Keselowski dominates for checkered flag at Richmond Raceway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Number two on his car, but number one in the results. Brad Keselowski led for 192 of the 400 laps, including the all-crucial final one, and took the checkered flag at the Federated Auto Parts 400 on Saturday night.
The win is Keselowski’s fourth of the season and second at Richmond Raceway.
Keselowski’s victory tied him for 24th on the all-time wins list, and also punches his ticket to the second round of the playoffs, something that takes some pressure off heading into Bristol for the final leg of the first round next weekend.
“It allows me and the team to get a deep breath and focus a little more on Las Vegas, rather than being panicked about Bristol,” the winner said after Saturday’s race. He also noted the six bonus points will be a big help as well.
Martin Truex Jr. finished second, followed by Joey Logano, Austin Dillon and Chase Elliott to round out the top five.
As for Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin, what started as a promising day ended with a 12th place finish. Hamlin won the first stage but was then sent to the back of the field after speeding on pit road. Dillon was also sent to the rear, but while the No. 3 car was able to claw his way back up for a top-five finish, Hamlin could not rebound as well.
Despite the setback, Hamlin’s finish locks him into the second round of the postseason based on points.
The third and final leg of the first round hits the track at Bristol on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
