Jill Biden to participate in virtual early vote rally

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, Sept.14, Jill Biden will participate in a virtual rally with female Virginia from across the Commonwealth.
Biden will be joined by Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton (VA-10), former Virginia Secretary of Education and first woman interim president of George Mason University Anne Holton, first woman Speaker of the House of Delegates Eileen Filler-Corn (Springfield), and first woman House Majority Leader Del. Charniele Herring (Alexandria).
They are set to discuss what’s at stake in this election and encourage Virginia women to vote early starting on Friday, Sept. 18.
The rally kicks off at 2:30 p.m., and this interested in registering for the event can do so at this link.
