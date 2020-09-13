Hanover middle school reopening after 3 employees tested positive for COVID-19

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Liberty Middle School will reopen on Tuesday after instruction was stopped due to three employees testing positive for COVID-19.
Principal Donald Latham stated in a release on Sunday that the decision was made after consultation with the local health department.
There was no instruction for students on Sept. 8-9. The school shifted to virtual learning on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 10-11, while the facility was cleaned.
Monday, Sept. 14 is a pre-planned teacher workday for the locality.
“Thank you for your patience and flexibility this past week as we navigated the delayed opening of our building for in-person learning to provide for the health of our staff, students, and community,” Latham said in a release. “While we regret this unplanned but necessary disruption, I am grateful that our staff was able to quickly shift to some remote learning options to begin the year’s journey with you on Thursday and Friday.”
Additional guidelines on bus transportation, student pick up, food service and more can be found at this link.
