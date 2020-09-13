Forecast: Mostly dry and cool Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The rest of the weekend will bring seasonable temperatures with a low chance for rain.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with only isolated scattered showers and storms towards evening. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with showers and storms more likely with another front. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Sunny with lower humidity. Lows around 60, , highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the mid 50s, highs upper 70s
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs upper 70s to near 80
FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Watching the eventual track of Tropical Storm Sally closely for possible impacts. Lows lower 60s, highs mid to upper 70s. (Rain Chance 30%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
