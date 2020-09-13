Fall-like weather arrives ahead of the official start of Autumn in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fall-like weather is arriving a little bit ahead of the official start of Autumn this year in Virginia.
Autumn officially begins on September 22, 2020, but it will start to feel like fall this week in the Commonwealth.
High temperatures will be near or below average (in the 70s/low 80s) for the next seven days in Richmond.
Tuesday and Wednesday in particular will feel fantastic with low humidity and a blue sky. It will feel crisp with cool temperatures at night, dropping into the mid 50s.
The cooler than average weather will likely stick around not just for this week, but for at least the next 10 to 14 days, which takes us almost to the end of September.
Brad Panovich, who works for the NBC affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina, jokingly said there is a “Pumpkin Spice watch” for next weekend when temperatures will potentially get even cooler.
The First Alert Weather Team here at NBC12 agrees: get the Pumpkin Spice products ready for this week into next weekend.
