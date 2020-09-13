Chesterfield Co. continues Chromebook support, repair with in-person time slots

(Source: John Fitzhugh)
By Hannah Eason | September 13, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT - Updated September 13 at 10:43 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools is providing support and repair for the 60,000 learning devices distributed to virtual learners in the county.

Here are this week’s dates and times for support:

Monday, Sept. 14

  • 8-9:30 a.m. at L.C. Bird High School, 10301 Courthouse Road
  • 3-4:30 p.m. at Monacan High School, 11501 Smoketree Drive

Tuesday, Sept. 15

  • 8-9:30 a.m. at Monacan High School, 11501 Smoketree Drive
  • 3-4:30 p.m. at Meadowbrook High School, 4901 Cogbill Road

Wednesday, Sept. 16

  • 8-9:30 a.m. at Matoaca High School, 17700 Longhouse Lane
  • 5-6:30 p.m. at Monacan High School, 11501 Smoketree Drive

Thursday, Sept. 17

  • 8-9:30 a.m. at Matoaca High School, 17700 Longhouse Lane
  • 3-4:30 p.m. at L.C. Bird High School, 10301 Courthouse Road

Parents or students must provide their student ID number upon arrival. Provided dates and time are for this week only. Chromebook support needs will be reevaluated before moving forward.

