'Big Tent Festival’ features Richmond Symphony, funds instruments for RPS students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been a long wait for the Richmond Symphony, but Saturday the group played together for the first time since the pandemic began.
The “Big Tent Festival” at Maymont ran from 3-8 p.m. with a theme of “African American Voices.”
Tickets had to be purchased in advance to help maintain social distancing, and everyone was assigned a painted square to sit in.
All of the money raised during Saturday’s concert will go towards a fund to buy instruments for Richmond Public Schools' students.
“We have a goal of $15,000,” said Parke Richardson, director of the Maymont Foundation, “We have community performers who are enjoying their art for all of us today.”
