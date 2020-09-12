Woman shot, injured while in a car

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a woman inside of a car Friday.
Investigators said that it happened around 11:30 p.m.
They said that officers responded to the 10900 block of Midlothian Turnpike and they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information is available at this time.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.