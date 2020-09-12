Woman shot, injured while in a car

Woman shot, injured while in a car
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 12, 2020 at 5:55 AM EDT - Updated September 12 at 5:55 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a woman inside of a car Friday.

Investigators said that it happened around 11:30 p.m.

They said that officers responded to the 10900 block of Midlothian Turnpike and they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.