Virginia reports 11 COVID-related deaths, 1,300 new cases within 24 hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 132,940 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Saturday - a 1,300 case increase in the last 24 hours.
The state totals stand at 2,722 deaths with 10,218 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,879,908 tests have been given throughout the state. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, increased to 7.8 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Four new outbreaks were reported Saturday; the total number is now 910. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 18,917 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 7,575 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 5,500 cases, 292 hospitalizations, 85 deaths
- Henrico: 5,000 cases, 396 hospitalizations, 195 deaths
- Richmond: 4,291 cases, 396 hospitalizations, 50 deaths
- Hanover: 1,068 cases, 91 hospitalizations, 35 deaths
- Petersburg: 684 cases, 70 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
- Goochland: 242 cases, 26 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
