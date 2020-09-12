UVA-Virginia Tech football game postponed, no makeup date set

“The safety, as well as the physical and mental well-being of these young men and women entrusted to our care by their families remains our top priority,” said Virginia Tech Director of Athletics Whit Babcock. “While we share the disappointment of everyone who hoped to begin the football season against our in-state rival, we remain optimistic that a full ACC football schedule can be played thanks to the flexibility the present format permits. Despite this delay, our schedule still aligns closely with the Southeastern Conference and Big 12 football timelines.”