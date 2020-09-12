On the Sidelines- September 11

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’ve featured state champions, a dynasty, and this Friday night’s On the Sidelines focused on one of the best rivalries our area has to offer.
The Battle of Chester pits L.C. Bird against Thomas Dale in an annual early season clash. Bird opened its doors in 1978 and pulled some of the student body from the halls of Dale, so ever since this series began in 1980, friends, and sometimes family members, have squared off on the gridiron.
After a long Skyhawks winning streak in the series, the two squads have split the last four meetings, the most recent match-up going the Knights' way in 2019.
The passion spreads to the community as well. Jam-packed bleachers and standing room only crowds highlight the rivalry showdown each year. It’s an uptick in atmosphere from a regular high school football game.
Not many understand or appreciate this rivalry more than the two respective head coaches. L.C. Bird’s Troy Taylor and Kevin Tucker of Thomas Dale both squared off on the field in this match-up in the late 1990′s, and now do the same on the sidelines.
Also featured in this week’s segment, Highland Springs quarterback Jamareeh Jones, who verbally committed to Boston College earlier this week.
If you have any topics you’d like to see us feature during On the Sidelines this fall, e-mail marc.davis@nbc12.com, or let us know on Twitter (@marcdavissports) or Facebook (MarcDavisNBC12).
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.