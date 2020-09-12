Richmond violinist featured as soloist in virtual medical-personnel orchestra

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fifty doctors, nurses, students and first responders joined together on Friday for a virtual, nationwide orchestra performance that included three musicians from VCU Health.
The National Virtual Medical Orchestra, or NVMO, features musicians from 16 medical orchestras from around the country — including three members from the VCU Health Orchestra, which was created in 2017.
Natalia O’Brien, the VCU Health Orchestra’s concertmaster, was a featured violin soloist in the group’s third performance.
“As most orchestras remain silent, this ensemble offers medical musicians a place to heal in these stressful times,” stated a release from NVMO, “and offers music lovers around the country a chance to hear some of our most talented medical musicians in action.”
NVMO was founded in May 2020 and continues to post its performances on Youtube.
