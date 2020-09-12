Richmond elementary school employee tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An employee at Broad Rock Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19, a release from Richmond Public Schools stated on Saturday.
The individual was present at the school during learning kit preparation on Sept. 3-4 and kit distribution on Sept. 5 and 8. Those who were at Broad Rock Elementary School during these events are advised to monitor their symptoms and reach out to their doctor with any concerns.
Per Richmond City Health Department protocol, contact tracers will reach out to those that were close, within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes, to the employee.
The release stated the employee is now in isolation.
Richmond Public Schools launched a virtual start to the school year on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The School Board is aiming to decide by December on whether students will be allow back in person, at least partly. Administrators say it depends on COVID-19 data and vaccine availability.
