874 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia within 24 hours | Testing positivity rate drops to 7.5%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 133,814 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Sunday - an 874 case increase in the last 24 hours.
The state totals stand at 2,724 deaths with 10,244 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,896,778 tests have been given throughout the state. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, dropped to 7.5 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Six new outbreaks were reported Sunday; the total number is now 916. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 19,062 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 7,602 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 5,540 cases, 293 hospitalizations, 85 deaths
- Henrico: 5,037 cases, 396 hospitalizations, 195 deaths
- Richmond: 4,317 cases, 396 hospitalizations, 50 deaths
- Hanover: 1,090 cases, 91 hospitalizations, 35 deaths
- Petersburg: 684 cases, 70 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
- Goochland: 247 cases, 26 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
