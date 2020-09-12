MISSING: TPSO asking for help in locating 21-year-old female

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) is asking for help in locating a missing 21-year-old female.
Officials state that Deranisha Williams was last seen at a family gathering on Saturday, September 5, around 6 p.m., Williams left the event with her estranged boyfriend to go to a nearby convenience store, however, she did not return and has not been seen or heard from since.
Williams is about 5′5″, 120 pounds, and was last wearing a black halter-top, camouflage skirt, and red shoes. She also has a tattoo on her right arm with the name of "James, Jr. and angel wings on her right shoulder.
Detectives are not ruling out foul play in this ongoing investigation.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Williams is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245. You can also contact TPSO Detective Dale Athmann who is leading the investigation at 985-345-6150.
