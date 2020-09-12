Hopewell homicide suspect charged with first-degree murder

Hopewell homicide suspect charged with first-degree murder
Daemon Dashawn Clarke was charged with first-degree murder, possession of firearm by felon and use of a firearm while committing a felony in connection to a Hopewell shooting. (Source: Hopewell Police Department)
By Adrianna Hargrove and Hannah Eason | September 11, 2020 at 5:30 AM EDT - Updated September 12 at 12:26 PM

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg resident was arrested on Saturday and faces three charges in connection to shooting in Hopewell.

Daemon Dashawn Clarke, 30, of Petersburg, was arrested on Sept. 12 and charged with first-degree murder, possession of firearm by felon, and use of a firearm while committing a felony.

The shooting happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 10. Afterward, police responded to the Davisville Housing Community in the 1300 block of Edward Bland Court. One man, Marcus Parker, 32, of Petersburg, was left with life-threatening injuries and later died from his injuries.

According to police, Marcus Parker, 32, of Petersburg was shot in the back and was taken to VCU Medical Center where he later died.
According to police, Marcus Parker, 32, of Petersburg was shot in the back and was taken to VCU Medical Center where he later died. (Source: Hopewell Police Department)

According to police, Parker was shot in the back and was taken to VCU Medical Center where he later died. Members of the Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit and Street Crimes Unit subsequently initiated a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline at 804-541-2202

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.