Hopewell homicide suspect charged with first-degree murder

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg resident was arrested on Saturday and faces three charges in connection to shooting in Hopewell.
Daemon Dashawn Clarke, 30, of Petersburg, was arrested on Sept. 12 and charged with first-degree murder, possession of firearm by felon, and use of a firearm while committing a felony.
The shooting happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 10. Afterward, police responded to the Davisville Housing Community in the 1300 block of Edward Bland Court. One man, Marcus Parker, 32, of Petersburg, was left with life-threatening injuries and later died from his injuries.
According to police, Parker was shot in the back and was taken to VCU Medical Center where he later died. Members of the Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit and Street Crimes Unit subsequently initiated a homicide investigation.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline at 804-541-2202
