Goochland accepting deputy sheriff applications

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for deputy sheriff.
Applications can be sent to the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office by mail to P.O. Box 29, Goochland or in person.
Those who apply must be older than 21, possess a high school diploma or equivalent, and pass multiple exams and a background check.
For a full list of duties, necessary knowledge and abilities, and minimum education requirements, visit this link.
Applications can be downloaded from this website.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.