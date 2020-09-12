Chesterfield woman’s family cabin lost in California’s Creek Fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Twenty-four hours after hearing devastating news, Jennifer Poole sits in her living room flipping through pictures of a more idyllic time at her family’s California wood cabin. Poole, who now lives in Chesterfield, clings tighter than ever to those memories — some as recent as a visit from just three weeks ago —because they are all she has left.
“When I walk into the cabin it still looks like the way it did when I was three, and it smells the same too,” Poole said.
“I came home about three weeks ago Thursday night just not having any kind of idea that three weeks later we would be watching from the other side of the United States as a fire, out of control and exploding in size with each passing day that would take our cabin and so many others," Poole said. “I was holding out hope through yesterday, which is enough to drive anybody crazy.”
Poole was holding out hope that the California Creek Fire, which has burned over 175,000 acres since it began, would not reach the 63 cabins that make up the Huntington Lake Community in Fresno County, California, where her family’s cabin is located. When she received a phone call from family and friends still living in the area Thursday night, they confirmed the worst.
“When the blaze reached our neighborhood, the track that our cabin is on, it just exploded practically,” said Poole. "They all went up as quickly as you would light a match to a piece of paper. From what we’ve been told, only 20 cabins survived. It’s heartbreaking.”
Poole says her family’s cabin is on the National Registry of Historic Places and was purchased by her grandparents for just $800 in 1943. The cabin has since been in her family for four generations. Poole says she celebrated her 25th wedding anniversary with her husband by renewing their vows on the lake. The area is also where Poole’s husband and her mother’s ashes are scattered.
“Today has been a day when I’ve just been in shock and disbelief that the cabin isn’t there anymore," Poole said. “This is a place I’ve known all my life, so to think it’s no longer there, I can’t wrap my head around it.”
Despite the loss of the family cabin, Poole says her story is not unique. Poole says she has begun reconnecting with other members of the Huntington Lake community to support those who have lost their homes in the blaze.
“There is a group of us online that have been in these last few days trading these special stories of the times that our families have spent up in Huntington, and why it’s special to them, and why it’s special to me, and it’s really the same reasons," said Poole.
Poole says she’s been in close contact with her former neighbors at Huntington lake through phone calls, emails and text messages. She says she’s giving them words of encouragement and letting them know that they are not the only ones in pain.
“It’s just a really cool place where all of these families still know each other, still do things together, still celebrate life together,” Poole said. “Everyone out there supports each other, helps each other, does things for other cabin members when thing happen.”
