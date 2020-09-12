Chesterfield Nat’l Night Out is still on: Kick-off event planned next weekend

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department’s National Night Out will look a little different this year, between date changes and social distancing guidelines.
The celebration will take place on Oct. 6, delayed from the first week of August due to COVID-19.
Instead of a traditional block party, police are encouraging neighborhoods to make signs or banners, have an art contest, organize vehicle parades or hold a virtual party.
Residents can register for the event at this link.
Chesterfield police will host a free National Night Out Kick-Off event from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 at the Westchester Commons Shopping Center. The event will feature live entertainment, vendors and first responders. The Chesterfield Food Bank will collect donations at the event.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.