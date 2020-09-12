'At Large’ Confederate statue is being removed from Court Square, live link here.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Confederate statue is being removed from Court Square. Click here to watch live.
The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors decided at a Sept. 2 meeting that the ‘At Ready’ statue in front of the county courthouse will come down. The statue depicts a Confederate soldier in uniform, two cannons and cannonballs. It has stood in Court Square since 1909.
No on-site public viewing of the removal is allowed because of gathering restrictions in place due to COVID-19.
“There has been a robust, community-driven process to bring us to this moment. It would be ideal to mark the removal of At Ready, the cannons, and the cannonballs from the front our historic courthouse together as a community – but that simply is not possible to do safely,” Ned Gallaway, chair of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, said in a press release. “The livestream event will provide the best possible view of the removal and will also feature interviews with community members, elected officials, scholars, and professionals. We urge our community to experience this moment together online.”
Some roads in downtown Charlottesville have been closed for the removal. Fourth Street Northeast from High Street to East Jefferson Street is closed and East Jefferson Street from Fourth Street Northeast to Park Street is also closed. The streets are expected to reopen after the removal is done.
The monuments will be moved to Shenandoah Valley Battlefields in New Market where they will be rededicated to all Virginia soldiers.
