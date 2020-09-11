Victims remembered, first responders honored during Richmond 9/11 memorial ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond held a virtual memorial ceremony to mark the 19th anniversary of the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Mayor Levar Stoney, Richmond’s Chief of Fire and Emergency Services Melvin Carter, and other fire chiefs and emergency responders attended the event.
The service was both a memorial and a celebration. Attendees mourned the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost 19 years ago but also celebrated the everyday heroes: The first responders who saved countless lives on Sept. 11 and every day since.
Stoney and Carter both reflected on that day.
“When I woke up, I saw the images of the World Trade Center. And I, like many, thought that it was fake. That it was just a small plane that had crashed into a building. But was real," said Stoney.
Chief Carter also spoke on the impact that the attacks had on the country in the years since:
“Although, again we remembering loss of life, we’re truly celebrating the opportunity that came from that day to make us a stronger nation, a stronger state, a stronger community," the Chief said.
The ceremony came to a close after a ringing of the bell in remembrance, and a rendition of taps by a student from the Franklin Military Academy.
