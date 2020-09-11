Tropical Depression near Florida threat to Gulf Coast

Tropical Depression near Florida threat to Gulf Coast
What is expected to soon become a tropical storm will threaten Florida and portions of the Gulf Coast with heavy rain this weekend through Tuesday (Source: National Hurricane Center (NHC))
By Jim Duncan | September 11, 2020 at 9:30 PM EDT - Updated September 11 at 9:48 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tropical Depression 19 formed late Friday over the Caribbean near the central Bahamas southeast of Florida. The National Hurricane Center has it becoming a tropical storm (name would be Sally) over the weekend as it moves to the west-northwest towards the western Gulf.

What is expected to soon become a tropical storm will threaten Florida and portions of the Gulf Coast with heavy rain this weekend through Tuesday (Source: National Hurricane Center (NHC))

The forecast track will bring it over very warm waters of the Northwestern Gulf, where water temperatures average in the middle 80s. This would fuel the expected intensification. The forecast track from NHC brings it over the Florida Panhandle -Louisiana area by Tuesday. Note there is a very large cone of uncertainty.

The forecast track by NHC brings the tropical system into the northwest Gulf Coast (Source: National Hurricane Center)

Very warm Gulf water temperatures could fuel growth of the system (Source: NOAA)

There are also other tropical systems of note over the Atlantic, including Paulette and Rene, both predicted to stay over the Atlantic with another wave east of those that could develop as well.

The Tropical Atlantic has become very active this week (Source: National Hurricane Center)

While the tropical picture is a very active one right now, we still see no direct weather impacts for Virginia. Paulette could bring heavy surf and rips currents to coastal areas this weekend but stays far offshore. Keep up with the latest on NBC12 on TV, online and on the NBC12 Weather App

