Tropical Depression near Florida threat to Gulf Coast

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tropical Depression 19 formed late Friday over the Caribbean near the central Bahamas southeast of Florida. The National Hurricane Center has it becoming a tropical storm (name would be Sally) over the weekend as it moves to the west-northwest towards the western Gulf.
The forecast track will bring it over very warm waters of the Northwestern Gulf, where water temperatures average in the middle 80s. This would fuel the expected intensification. The forecast track from NHC brings it over the Florida Panhandle -Louisiana area by Tuesday. Note there is a very large cone of uncertainty.
The warm Gulf sea surface temperatures>>
There are also other tropical systems of note over the Atlantic, including Paulette and Rene, both predicted to stay over the Atlantic with another wave east of those that could develop as well.
While the tropical picture is a very active one right now, we still see no direct weather impacts for Virginia. Paulette could bring heavy surf and rips currents to coastal areas this weekend but stays far offshore. Keep up with the latest on NBC12 on TV, online and on the NBC12 Weather App
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.