3 teens arrested following shooting in Caroline County

CAROLINE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Three teenagers were arrested after two people were shot late Wednesday night in Caroline County.
Deputies were called on Sept. 9 around 11:30 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired on Tate Road in the western part of the county.
At the scene, deputies found two people with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital and one of them remains in serious condition.
After investigating, the sheriff’s office arrested two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old.
“As the investigation unfolded, it was discovered the victims were in the area to be involved in an illicit drug transaction that had been set up over social media. When the transaction was about to take place, the victims were shot,” a release said.
The sheriff’s office said this is the second time a victim has been "lured into a potentially deadly encounter to complete a transaction that started online.”
“It is important for our citizens to know this was not a random act of violence. While no one deserves to be a victim of violent crime, the victims here were in the process of a drug transaction when they were assaulted. I say this not to judge their actions, but to let residents and business owners know this was a planned illegal act. It occurred on a remote, rural road, and the transaction was initiated on social media. All the involved parties have been apprehended. My thanks go out to the hard working men and women of your Caroline County Sheriff’s Office. The patrol deputies and investigators worked tirelessly throughout the night to locate those involved in this crime.” Sheriff Lippa said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sgt. K. H. Eichenmiller at 804-633-8064 or the anonymous tip line at 804-633-1133.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.