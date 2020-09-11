3 teens arrested following shooting in Caroline County

“It is important for our citizens to know this was not a random act of violence. While no one deserves to be a victim of violent crime, the victims here were in the process of a drug transaction when they were assaulted. I say this not to judge their actions, but to let residents and business owners know this was a planned illegal act. It occurred on a remote, rural road, and the transaction was initiated on social media. All the involved parties have been apprehended. My thanks go out to the hard working men and women of your Caroline County Sheriff’s Office. The patrol deputies and investigators worked tirelessly throughout the night to locate those involved in this crime.” Sheriff Lippa said.