Suspect sought in several car vandalisms in Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a suspect is being sought in several car vandalisms in the Shockoe Bottom area.
According to police, sometime between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Aug. 23, a woman said she parked her car in the 2300 block of East Main Street.
Later on when she went to move her car, she discovered someone had keyed her car.
Police say the suspect left her a note saying, ‘This is a loading zone, not a park however long you want zone’.
Detectives believe the suspect is responsible for keying several other cars in the area.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
