Suspect sought in several car vandalisms in Shockoe Bottom

By Adrianna Hargrove | September 11, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT - Updated September 11 at 12:53 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a suspect is being sought in several car vandalisms in the Shockoe Bottom area.

According to police, sometime between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Aug. 23, a woman said she parked her car in the 2300 block of East Main Street.

Suspect sought in car vandalisms. (Source: Richmond Police)

Later on when she went to move her car, she discovered someone had keyed her car.

Police say the suspect left her a note saying, ‘This is a loading zone, not a park however long you want zone’.

Suspect sought in several car vandalisms. (Source: Richmond Police)

Detectives believe the suspect is responsible for keying several other cars in the area.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

