Senators Warner and Kaine announce more than $35M for affordable housing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More than $35 million in federal funding will be heading to dozens of localities around Virginia.
U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced Friday, September 11, that Charlottesville is set to receive a little more than $355,000 through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. Additionally, Staunton will get $125,136, and Waynesboro will be given $117,476.
CDBG funds are to support access to safe and affordable housing throughout the commonwealth, especially in communities whose households face a higher rate of eviction.
The following localities will receive funding through the CDBG program:
- Alexandria $943,356
- Blacksburg $210,594
- Bristol $116,003
- Charlottesville $335,024
- Chesapeake $876,358
- Christiansburg $111,118
- Colonial Heights $104,710
- Danville $228,845
- Fredericksburg $205,866
- Hampton $688,562
- Harrisonburg $326,630
- Hopewell $125,506
- Lynchburg $389,143
- Newport News $971,659
- Norfolk $1,250,901
- Petersburg $189,765
- Portsmouth $426,191
- Radford $74,893
- City of Richmond $1,362,346
- Roanoke $546,786
- Staunton $125,136
- Suffolk $323,149
- Virginia Beach $2,069,846
- Waynesboro City $117,476
- Winchester $182,191
- Arlington County $1,348,826
- Chesterfield County $1,216,799
- Fairfax County $4,850,209
- Henrico County $1,417,098
- Loudoun County $1,448,141
- Prince William County $2,145,011
Virginia Nonentitlement
$10,991,109
