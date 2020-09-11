Richmond Symphony to open season with Big Tent Festival at Maymont

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Symphony is opening its 2020-21 season with a Big Tent Festival at Maymont with the program theme of African American Voices.
The event will be one day at Maymont on Saturday, Sept. 12, marking the first time the orchestra has played together since the pandemic hit.
“Music Director Valentina Peleggi will open her first season with a program theme of African American Voices, recognizing the perspectives of the Black employees of the Dooley family who originally lived at Maymont, which is represented through the new Below Stairs exhibit at the Dooley Mansion and portrayed by actors during the festival,” a release said.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the purchase of musical instruments for elementary and middle school students in Richmond Public Schools' 5th District.
The event will be from 3-8 p.m. with gates opening at 2 p.m.
The orchestra will perform at 6:30 p.m. with actors portraying African American Maymont staff members of the Dooley era.
For more information, click here.
