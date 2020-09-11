Republican Party of Virginia’s headquarters vandalized overnight

The headquarters' glass windows and glass doors were broken. (Source: Republican Party of Virginia)
By Adrianna Hargrove | September 11, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT - Updated September 11 at 11:20 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Republican Party of Virginia’s headquarters were vandalized overnight, the party said.

The headquarters' glass windows and glass doors were broken.

RPV Chairman Rich Anderson released the following statement:

“Undercover of darkness on Thursday night, the violent wave of crime that has infected Richmond for months struck again with a violent, cowardly, and unprovoked attack on the state headquarters of the Republican Party of Virginia (RPV).”

