Police received tip days before woman’s body, car were found in Henrico cornfield

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Back in July, a utility worker found the body of a 26-year-old woman not far from her car inside of a cornfield back in July. NBC12 has now learned police were called to that very scene just a few days earlier.
The family of Hope Ann Aheimer is asking Henrico Police to launch an internal investigation to determine if officers did the right thing after getting a tip that’s just coming to light.
“It doesn’t seem like I’m getting anywhere,” Donna Aheimer-Lockwood said.
It’s been two months now since a utility worker found her niece, Hope Ann Aheimer, dead in a cornfield on New Market Road in Varina. Her body was not far from her car on July 7th.
While digging into the case, NBC12 learned someone noticed Hope Ann’s car in that area three days earlier, on the day she went missing. Because something seemed odd, that person called 911.
“I said ‘well, what happened? Did the police respond?’ And I was told, ‘yes, they did respond. They looked for 10 minutes and they left, didn’t see a accident’," Aheimer-Lockwood said.
NBC12 made a request through the Freedom of Information Act for a copy of that 911 call but was told the police department “respectfully declines to provide the records as they are part of the criminal investigative file, which is exempt from mandatory disclosure.”
“They need to be providing the information as requested…It needs to be made known to the public. That’s what I say. The public has a right to know,” Aheimer-Lockwood continued.
NBC12 asked a police spokesperson what officers found when they responded to the scene, and whether there’s an internal investigation into how the case was handled initially. The spokesperson said he couldn’t comment because the matter remains under investigation.
“To me, if a car runs off the road into a cornfield and goes in a cornfield, you go and you find it. You do whatever you can do to find it…You get a firetruck, raise the latter on the fire truck, you put searchlights down…you get K9 dogs to run through the cornfield…or you get a helicopter to fly over with searchlights...They could’ve found my niece that night,” Aheimer-Lockwood said.
The official autopsy is not yet completed. Relatives say they were told initial findings showed marijuana was in Hope Ann’s system, but no other drugs.
