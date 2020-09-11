Police investigate triple-shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In South Richmond, police are investigating a triple shooting that happened in the middle of the day Friday. Three men were rushed to the hospital and whoever opened fire is still on the run.
“They found shell casings right there and right there, there’s a bullet hole in our house,” Tasha Wellman said pointing to her home. She can’t believe a bullet grazed the house while her mother was inside.
“My mom could be shot up now in a hospital and not only that, my kids are here. We come home and this is what we come to. This is crazy,” Wellman said.
The gunshots rang out just before 4 p.m.
“She was in her room and she heard pow pow…Then she heard it again. Pow, pow, pow, pow,” Wellman continued.
Neighbors arrived home to the commotion.
“When I pulled up, I see all the police cars, ambulance, fire trucks,” Carlos Humes said.
It happened on Lamar Drive and Beaufont Hill Drive - just down the road from Miles Jones Elementary.
“It’s a lot of kids around here, good neighborhood. I been here a few years and nothing like this though,” Humes added.
Three young men were shot, followed by a crowd taking off running, according to neighbors.
“I know these neighbors. I know them,” said Councilman Mike Jones.
He arrived to speak with people who were home at the time and says they have concerns about drugs.
“There’s been issues here that they’ve called and asked for assistance turning individuals in as far as ‘here’s what we’re seeing,’ ‘here’s the type of activity going on.’ They don’t feel they’ve received the response necessary to avoid something like this,” Jones said.
While police haven’t released a motive for this shooting, they’re asking for leads that can point them in the right direction.
“It angers me, all the foolishness coming into this neighborhood…This neighborhood wasn’t like this,” Wellman said.
A tow truck was on scene to remove a vehicle that may be connected to the case.
Police say the men who were shot are expected to pull through.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-580-1000.
