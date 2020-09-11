Police investigate after $7K worth of power tools stolen from Home Depot

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating two incidents where power tools were stolen from Home Depot.
Officials said the larcenies happened on Aug. 26 around 7 p.m., and again on Sep. 1 around 6:40 a.m. at the Home Depot along Conduit Road.
“On both occasions, the suspects entered the store, put various DeWalt and Milwaukee power tools in their carts and left the store without paying,” police said.
The total value of tools taken during both incidents is over $7,000.
There were two men involved in each larceny.
During the incident on Aug. 26, police said the suspects left the area in a dark-colored Ram 1500, and on Sept. 1, they left the area in a gold-colored Cadillac.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
