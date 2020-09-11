Police identify man killed in Hopewell shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man was killed in a shooting in Hopewell Thursday night.
At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 10, police responded to the report of a shooting in the Davisville Housing Community in the 1300 block of Edward Bland Court.
According to police, Marcus Parker, 32, of Petersburg was shot in the back and was taken to VCU Medical Center where he later died.
Members of the Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit and Street Crimes Unit subsequently initiated a homicide investigation.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline at 804-541-2202
