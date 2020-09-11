Police identify man killed after being shot near elementary school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified a man who was shot and killed near an elementary school on Sept. 11.
According to police, the shooting occurred on East Blake Lane near Swansboro Elementary School around 12:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found Jeremiah Darden, Jr., a man in his 20s, in the roadway.
Darden was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died at the hospital.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.