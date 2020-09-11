Paranormal convention to benefit restoration efforts of historic Virginia church

“When Spirit Guides Paranormal asked if I and my team, Transcend Paranormal, wanted to help raise funds to assist in the restoration of the Church, we jumped at the opportunity. Last year, we were able to raise over $2,000 in one day. This money went directly into the church, repairing many of the cracks and leaks in the roof of the main building. This year, the money raised will go towards securing and repairing the steeple and its roof. I am very excited to first-hand witness the progress that has been made, and am excited to be part of the opportunity to bring a historical location such as Fleetwood Church back from the brink of destruction,” Dills said.