Paranormal convention to benefit restoration efforts of historic Virginia church

BRANDY STATION, Va. (WWBT) - Paranormal groups and enthusiasts are once again joining up for the Second Annual Fleetwood ParaCon, which helps raise money for continued restoration efforts of the historic Fleetwood Church in Brandy Station.
Fleetwood Church was established in 1880 and built on the grounds near the Civil War Battle of Brandy Station, where over 20,000 troops – including 17,000 cavalry – engaged in battle.
“I first stepped foot onto the front stoop of Fleetwood Church in 2012. Ever since that time, I knew that the Fleetwood Church was a beautifully haunting historic location that needed to be saved. When I heard that someone purchased the building in hopes of restoring it, I was ecstatic to meet and work with him and others in its restoration efforts,” Director of Transcend Paranormal Steve Dills said.
Proceeds from the Fleetwood ParaCon on Sept. 26 will benefit the restoration efforts of the church so it can be opened to the public as a place to learn about the history of the church and area around it.
The ParaCon is hosted by Spirit Guides Paranormal and Transcend Paranormal, two groups based out of Virginia.
During last year’s ParaCon, more than $2,000 was raised and went towards repairing the building.
“When Spirit Guides Paranormal asked if I and my team, Transcend Paranormal, wanted to help raise funds to assist in the restoration of the Church, we jumped at the opportunity. Last year, we were able to raise over $2,000 in one day. This money went directly into the church, repairing many of the cracks and leaks in the roof of the main building. This year, the money raised will go towards securing and repairing the steeple and its roof. I am very excited to first-hand witness the progress that has been made, and am excited to be part of the opportunity to bring a historical location such as Fleetwood Church back from the brink of destruction,” Dills said.
This year’s ParaCon will feature the following speakers:
- Allen Marston from The Paranormal Side Of Allen Marston
- Pat O’Keefe, Renowned Psychic Medium
- John G. Sabol, Jr., Archaeologist, Anthropologist, & Ghost Excavator
- Megan Deputy from The Ghost Finders
- Daniel Klaes from The Hinsdale House Restoration Project and The Ghost Finders
- Rob Thompson from The Ghost Finders
- Robert Bradley, Research Coordinator from CPRI: The Center for Paranormal Research and Investigation
- Donald Molnar, Haunted M.D.
- Steve Dills, Transcend Paranormal
- Kristie & Donnie Parker, Spirit Guides Paranormal
- Flip Searles, Dead Is Not The End
- Jake Fife, Fife Paranormal
- Richard Deardoff, Historian, Spirit Guides Paranormal
There will also be several vendors on-site and food available.
Organizers said several COVID-19 safety measures will be in place including temperature checks, sanitizing and appropriate social distancing.
